What Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano Bring to Project Runway

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 8:00 AM
We're now a few weeks into the brand new version of Project Runway, and we gotta say it's pretty damn good.
As much as we may always miss Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, new host Karlie Kloss and new mentor Christian Siriano bring a really fresh element to the show in the form of a mountain of experience. Kloss is a working fashion model, and Siriano's a working fashion designer who also happens to be one of the show's biggest success stories so far.
E! News caught up with the two stars at Bravo's Night of Food and Fashion on Tuesday, and they both know they've got a lot to offer the contestants based on their experience alone.
"I'm just brining my authentic self and my experiences, my 6'2" self," Kloss told E!'s Zuri Hall "I'm just bringing all that I've experienced and learned, and I think I'm learning a lot in this process too."
"As a working designer in the business, I'm able to give them real world experience. If they have a red carpet challenge, I'm like, well I just dressed 10 people on the red carpet at the Golden Globes or whatever. So I treat them like my own team in my own office so I'm very opinionated about things, but it's hopefully for their own good."
You can see Siriano in action in the exclusive clip below, which shows Christian critiquing Sonia, who's in a bit of a panic over her look.
This week's episode finds the designers taking on "the virtual world of fashion" in a video game challenge that has them creating their own female video game protagonists with functional and stylish looks, with help from three women breaking ground in the video game industry.
Project Runway airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBC Universal family.)
