What Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano Bring to Project Runway

We're now a few weeks into the brand new version of Project Runway, and we gotta say it's pretty damn good.

As much as we may always miss Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, new host Karlie Kloss and new mentor Christian Siriano bring a really fresh element to the show in the form of a mountain of experience. Kloss is a working fashion model, and Siriano's a working fashion designer who also happens to be one of the show's biggest success stories so far.

E! News caught up with the two stars at Bravo's Night of Food and Fashion on Tuesday, and they both know they've got a lot to offer the contestants based on their experience alone.