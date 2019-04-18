Elmo Ends Game of Thrones in Adorable Sesame Street Crossover

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 7:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Sesame Street, Game of Thrones

HBO

Has the secret to peace in Westeros been in Elmo this whole time? Maybe, just maybe…

Sesame Street and Game of Thrones cross over in the super cute video below when Elmo makes his way to King's Landing. How close is Sesame Street to the Seven Kingdoms? Anyway, Elmo shows up to help Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) settle their ongoing beef.

"Elmo is Elmo of Sesame Street. Elmo thinks that you two need to respect each other. When Elmo has a problem with his friends like Abby or Cookie Monster, Elmo doesn't get upset, Elmo listens and learns from what they have to say," Elmo says.

Photos

Game of Thrones Season 8 Photos: Farewell to Westeros

"If we stop fighting and work together, we can be stronger," Tyrion comes around.

Will Cersei?

"I can try," she says.

And then there was peace! The bloodshed and feuds are over! Westeros is saved! Imagine if this is the ending everyone has been talking about? It's not, but the real one left Kit Harington "very satisfied."

"I'm so excited for people to see it," Harington said in January 2019. "I think it's going to be extraordinary, hopefully it'll change TV again like it did originally, and break boundaries. I think it might."

Photos

Stars on Sesame Street

Game of Thrones isn't the only crossover Sesame Street had—Cookie Monster visits Westworld in the video above.

This isn't the first time Sesame Street took on Game of Thrones. In 2015, they parodied the hit series with Game of Chairs.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO. Westworld will return in 2020.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Sesame Street , Game Of Thrones , Peter Dinklage , Lena Headey , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Is The Real Housewives of New York City Actually Real? Dorinda Medley Says...

Project Runway, Christian Siriano

What Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano Bring to Project Runway

What Christian Siriano & Karlie Kloss Bring to "Project Runway"

The Magicians, Jason Ralph

The Magicians Shocker: Why This Key Character Is Leaving the Show

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy's Meredith and DeLuca Accidentally Take a Big Step

Meredith Kicks DeLuca Out of Bed in "Grey's Anatomy" Sneak Peek

Jane the Virgin

Jane the Virgin Is Extra Heartbreaking Now That Michael Is Back

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.