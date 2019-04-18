Jenny Mollen Reveals She Dropped Her Son on His Head, Fracturing His Skull

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 6:09 AM

Jenny Mollen, Jason Biggs

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Audible

Jenny Mollen is full of gratitude. 

On Wednesday, the actress, author and mother of two revealed her and Jason Biggs' firstborn son had been hospitalized over the weekend. 

"On Saturday evening, I dropped my son on his head causing him to fracture his skull and landing him in the ICU," Mollen explained to fans on Instagram. "I am forever grateful to Lenox hill downtown and @nyphospital for their immediate response and aid. Thank you to all of the nurses, neurologists, pediatricians, residents, cafeteria staff and brave women that keep the visitor‘s bathrooms clean."

The star continued, "Not sure how this post turned into an Oscars acceptance speech... But @biggsjason Thank god for you! Thank god, thank god, thank god." The two have been married since 2008. 

As for the 5-year-old youngster, "It has been a traumatic week but Sid is home now taking things slowly and recovering nicely," Mollen noted. "He is also eating a lot of chocolate dipped ice cream cones and plans to try cherry dipped soon."

Before signing off, the actress added a touching line to any parent who has experienced something similar. "My heart goes out to all parents who have or will ever find themselves in this kind of position. You are not alone..."

The post triggered many comments from fans wishing the mother and son well, including a comforting and comical one from comedian Molly O. Austin. "My mom dropped us a bunch. Moms be droppin! You're doing great!" she wrote to Mollen. "I'm so glad he's doing ok!

The couple welcomed their son back in February 2014. Three years later, the mom and dad became parents times two with the arrival of their second sonLazlo, in 2017. 

Get well soon, big brother!

