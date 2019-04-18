Jason Momoa Just Shaved His Beard: See His New Look

Jason Momoa, is that you?

The Aquaman actor took to YouTube on Wednesday to share a video of himself shaving off his famous beard.

"I think 2012 is the last time I shaved," he said in the clip.

As he said farewell to his facial hair, he also bid adieu to the characters who sported the look, including his Game of Thrones and DC roles.

"Goodbye Drogo. Goodbye Arthur Curry," he said.

So, what led the star to buzz away his beard? Momoa suggested he was hoping to promote a healthier planet.

"Most importantly, I just want to do this to bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet," he said. "And if we have a solution, I don't want to bitch about it. There's only one thing that can really help our planet and save our planet as long as we recycle—and that's aluminum."