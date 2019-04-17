Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Get Real About Wedding Planning: ''It's So Stressful''

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 7:06 PM
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are getting ready to say "I do."
Right now, the famous couple is in the midst of wedding planning, and for Lawrence, he confesses that "it's a lot, but we're getting through it." Speaking to E!'s Justin Sylvester, the pair talks candidly about their big day and the special thing they're incorporating into their ceremony.
"The details that it takes to plan a wedding," the 34-year-old dancer and TV host begins to explain, but adds, "We all know that Mindy Weiss (of Mindy Weiss Party Consultants) is planning it, so I've got the best wedding planner in the world, but I somehow feel the need to micromanage."
"Every time I see Mindy, I'm like, I don't know how you do this," she says. "It's crazy."
Despite having a celebrity wedding planner, the former Boy Meets World star keeps things real about the process, saying, "I'm constantly thinking to myself, 'Why does everybody go through this right before they're getting married?' It's so stressful."
Stress aside, the two plan to incorporate a special tribute to Burke's late father.
"I'm going to have an empty seat for my dad with a picture of us" during the ceremony. The Dancing With the Stars performer also gives a hint to what she'll dance along to during the reception.
"He loved Frank Sinatra," Cheryl says of her dad. "So I'm probably going to want to dance to one of Frank's songs that he loved."
However, don't expect to see a ballroom at their wedding. Burke says that was the one major "no-no" on her wedding list. "I feel like I've been raised in a ballroom, so for me, it's a dance competition."
It's been almost a year since the two lovebirds got engaged, and soon, they'll be husband and wife.
But before Burke walks down the aisle, see the two lovebirds taste wedding cake flavors from cake designer Joanie and Leigh's Cakes, talk about their Dancing With the Stars guest-list and more. Check out the videos above!
