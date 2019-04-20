Seth Rogen, Whoopi Goldberg and More Celebs Cashing In With Cannabis Products

  • By
    &

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Sat., Apr. 20, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Celebrity Cannabis Companies, Seth Rogen, Whoopi Goldberg, Golnesa GG Gharachedaghi

Getty Images/E! Illustration

Some celebs truly have their sights set high!

From Whoopi Goldberg's announcement of her line "Whoopi & Maya," to Willie Nelson's "Willie's Reserve," it seems like more and more stars are exploring the CBD and cannabis business.

"As an activist, I've championed human rights, social issues and concerns of the disenfranchised, among other things," The View co-host previously wrote in an open letter. "My latest venture concerns a social issue near and dear to my heart: the right for women to have access to the analgesic and other therapeutic qualities of cannabis."

This seems to confirm a trend that has started long before 4/20. For some, weed is the new wine and owning a cannabis farm is so much cooler than owning a vineyard.

For Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, she just recently announced that she is launching her own CBD-infused cocktail called The Mood Lifter, which will be available at Slate in New York City for a limited time starting today.

Photos

The Best Drugstore Beauty Products Used on 2018 Red Carpets

"After 10 years of having Rheumatoid Arthritis and going through every class of medication to get some relief, I finally listened to my holistic mom and began treating my autoimmune disease with cannabis," the Bravo star shared exclusively with E! News when discussing her company Wüsah. "My health is better than it has been in nearly 15 years, so I knew that I had to make the world hear me somehow about this miracle healing plant so I created Wüsah, a cannabis wellness brand."

Ultimately, these stars are just a few of the many people exploring the business of cannabis in 2019. 

In honor of 4/20, check out our gallery below to see which of your favorite celebs have dipped their feet into cannabis brands and products.

Golnesa Gharachedaghi

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi

The Shahs of Sunset star launched Wüsah CBD products to help body ailments. "There are so many wonderful things this plant does that getting 'high' is the last thing that crosses my mind," the reality star shared with E! News. "It's about educating ourselves and learning about natural ways to heal ourselves without the harsh side effects of western medicine." 

Kailyn Lowry

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv)

Kailyn Lowry

The Teen Mom 2 star began selling weed-infused haircare a few years ago. Her company, potheadhair has products enchanced with CBD oil and is safe to use on all hair types. 

Whoopi Goldberg, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg

A few years ago, The View co-host opened up Whoppi and Maya, a brand which focused on providing cannabis to women, formulated to help with menstrual cramps and discomforts.  "I am thrilled to partner with the amazing Maya Elisabeth to provide women an alternative for relieving the pain and discomfort associated with menstruation," Goldberg said on the website. "This was all inspired by my own experience from a lifetime of difficult periods and the fact that cannabis was literally the only thing that gave me relief."

Article continues below

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin's Birthday Party

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Flow Alkaline Water

Gwyneth Paltrow

Goop recently announced that it plans to partner with cannabis dispensary chain MadMen to release a new line of cannabis products, which will include cannabis-infused teas, CBD bath bombs and vape pens. 

Tamra Judge, Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media

Tamra Judge

The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently opened VENA wellness with her husband Eddie Judge. "We pride ourselves on producing all-natural CBD products that you can trust," their website states. "From our farm to your hands, you can be confident that you're getting only the highest quality CBD when you choose Vena Wellness."

Mike Tyson, 2019 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Mike Tyson

The former boxer began building a cannabis farm in late 2017, in hopes to encourage more service members and veterans to try out some of the medicinal cannabis he plans on growing. 

Article continues below

Snoop Dogg

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Snoop Dog

The rapper launched his new line called "Leafs by Snoop," which comes in concentrates and eight strains of pre-packaged flowers. One can also purchase edibles, with the options of gummies, chocolate bars and peanut butter candy. 

Seth Rogen, MTV Movie Awards 2016

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Seth Rogen

The Pineapple Express star just launched his company called Houseplant, in collaboration with an Ontario-based grower Canopy Growth.  "Every decision we've made for the business reflects the years of education, first-hand experience and respect we have for cannabis," he said in a press statement

Martha Stewart, NYFW Sightings

Paul Zimmerman/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Martha Stewart

Last month, the same company that just opened shop with Seth Rogen announced they had plans to also work with Stewart on a few hemp-derived CBD products. 

Article continues below

Willie Nelson

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Willie Nelson

Willie's Reserve sells vape pens, flowers and edibles including chocolate! "[It's] a trailblazing line of marijuana products that celebrate Willie's love of cannabis and the culture surrounding it," the website states. 

Jimmy Buffett, Stars who Smoke Weed

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jimmy Buffet

The "Margaritaville" singer licensed his Coal Reefer brand to a line of cannabis products, which include edibles, lotions and vapes. 

Don't forget to consume responsibly and always consult with a doctor when using for medical purposes. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Drugs , Entertainment , VG , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Amanda Bynes

Inside Amanda Bynes' Recovery: She's "Working on Herself" After Graduating FIDM

Easter Movies, Hop - 2011

From Hop to Easter Parade: The Top 12 Easter Movies to Watch This Holiday

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Coachella 2017

20 Celebrity Couples Whose Love Fizzled Out After Attending Coachella

E-Comm: Best Storage Solutions

11 Genius Storage Solutions to Organize Your Home

Prince William, Zara Tindall, Christmas 1988

Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's Tight Bond With His Cousin Zara Tindall

E-Comm: CBD Beauty Products

Happy 4/20, Here's the Best CBD Beauty Products of 2019

Pamela Smart

Still to Die For: Inside the Tangled Web Around Pamela Smart That Started With the Murder of Her Husband

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.