Shop Up to 50% Off at Nordstrom's Spring Sale

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Apr. 18, 2019 3:00 AM
We've said it before and we will say it again: We are never against a good site-wide sale.
We'll admit that pretty much any discount-driven scenario peaks our interest, but color us especially interested when the sale takes place at Nordstrom, one of our go-tos.
If you're a human being on this earth, you've shopped at Nordstrom before, so we're not going to sit here and tell you why it's so great. What we are going to do is point out our favorite items, ranging from clothing to baby gear and shoes (so many shoes!) from the brand's big spring sale.
The sale is currently live and going on until Monday, April 22, but our advice? Don't wait, shop it now!
This tweed bag will elevate any and all of your spring 'fits.
A lightweight long-sleeve maxi is the ideal spring dress.
Complete your makeup look with this expansive pro eye shadow palette.
A strappy nude sandal is the sexiest way to step up any outfit.
Want to curl up at home? Do it with this furry backrest.
Going somewhere this spring? This pastel luggage set will get you there in style.
We'd never say no to a classic leather tote bag.
There's a reason this smart thermostat is a best-seller. It's that good.
Come through, slouchy boot trend.
Trust: T3 is the best curling iron brand we've used.
If you're in the market for a compact wallet, this luxurious leather card holder is an excellent option.
This classy red number is just as appropriate at a cocktail party as it is at the office.
Here's an idea: Keep your makeup organized in the cool-girl metallic pouch.
Your baby is precious cargo, so this sweater-knit car seat is the perfect investment.
Yes please to these studded black boots that go with everything.
How chic would this pastel designer bag look with all of your spring outfits?
The white bootie trend is still super hot, so good thing these are on sale.
We're not mad at this J.Crew PJ set, which happens to be 50% off right now.
We'll being wearing these Flyknits to gym but also styled with our weekend outfits.
Finally! The water bottle everyone can't stop talking about is on sale.
