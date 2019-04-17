British Actress Mya-Lecia Naylor Dead at 16

British child star Mya-Lecia Naylor has died at the age of 16.

Mya-Lecia was a rising star in England, where she starred on popular children's series Millie Inbetween and the popular show Almost Never.

In a statement to E! News, Alice Webb, Director at BBC Childrens said, "We are distraught and so terribly sad to hear the news about Mya. She has shone so brightly on our screens, both in Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, and it's unthinkable that she won't be part of our journey going forward."

Webb added, "She was hugely popular with our audience, a very talented actress, dancer and singer, and a real role model for her young fans."

According to multiple outlets, the young teen died on April 7th, but the cause of death remains unclear.