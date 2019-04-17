Kim Kardashian Solves the Mystery Surrounding Her and Kanye West's Bathroom Sinks

Kim Kardashian is giving fans an MTV Cribs-style tour of her... bathroom.

When the KKW Beauty founder answered Vogue's 73 Questions with Kanye West and her three children—North, Saint and Chicago—viewers couldn't help but notice the family's ultra-minimalistic bathroom sinks. Many took to Twitter asking how the heck their set-up worked. Well, for starters, it took "eight versions of prototypes" to get it right, the reality TV star reveals.

"Since everyone is a little bit confused about our sinks, I thought I would just show you guys a little tour," she begins her Instagram Story video, following several clips showing off her bathroom space. "So the sinks. Kanye drew this. Kanye, Axel Vervoordt and Claudio Silvestrin all did this sink."

She explains Claudio was the one who recommended the sink being separate from the wall—not only did the famous couple feel it would "look cooler" but the West family can say goodbye backsplash!