Abby Lee Miller Reveals Spinal Surgery Scar in Harrowing Message About Her Cancer Journey

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 1:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Abby Lee Miller

Instagram

Abby Lee Miller is continuing her fight against Burkitt Lymphoma.

The Dance Moms star is revealing the lengthy scar she received after undergoing spinal surgery one year ago. In a candid photo of herself, the dance instructor's bare back faces the camera as she looks over her shoulder into the camera lens. "One year ago today — I underwent emergency surgery for an infection in my spine. This mass/tumor choking my spinal cord turned out to be Burkitt Lymphoma," she explains. 

As a result of this discovery, the reality star says she endured ten rounds of chemotherapy. The 52-year-old adds, "Another spine surgery was needed & I have one more still to go."

But her recovery plan went beyond chemotherapy. Over the course of the following months, Abby says she "struggled thru months of physical therapy to learn to sit up again, to crawl." She currently uses a wheelchair to get around, but shares that "maybe with a miracle someday I'll walk."

Read

It's Official: Abby Lee Miller Returns for Revealing New Season of Dance Moms

The days of therapy, chemo and more appear to be a source of frustration for the former dancer, who says she knew something was wrong from the very beginning, but doctors were never able to properly diagnose the problem. "Why didn't the ER Doctors on duty do their jobs? I came in twice with the same symptoms? Why didn't somebody listen to me, the patient?" She explains,  "I finally found the right team that's why I lived to tell my story, I have a lot to say!"

Abby Lee Miller, Dance Moms, Instagram

Instagram

Her experience with finding the cause of her illness is also driving the star to make a plea to the doctors she worked with: "For those who missed it, misdiagnosed me, and the so called Federal "Doctor" who took me off medication cold turkey and the other ER "Doctor Hollywood" who told me to go home and take it easy for 10 days - STOP practicing! Please."

As for the "top notch" medical professionals who continue to help the reality star in her time of need, Abby is giving them an enthusiastic "thank you."

At the time of the medical scare, Miller spoke out about how grateful she was to be alive. "So much gratitude and love for those who listened, those who looked deeper and those who leapt into action," she wrote. "So much more I wish I could say......about how quickly your life can change at the hands of others. Thanks for ❤️ #abbyleemiller #abbylee #aldc #aldcla #aldcalways #dancemoms #iwilldance." 

Now that the star is in sound health, she will be starring on the TLC series Dance Moms, which is set for a June premiere date.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Abby Lee Miller , Cancer , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Adam Levine, Real Estate, Home

Adam Levine Lists $47.5 Million Mansion: Go Inside the "Spectacular" Property

Cardi B & Offset's Steamiest Moments From "Clout"

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Watch Meghan Markle Advocate for Gender Equality in Never-Before-Seen Video

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Solves the Mystery Surrounding Her and Kanye West's Bathroom Sinks

Taylor Swift, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

All the Hidden Easter Eggs Taylor Swift Has Been Sharing About Her New Music

Beyonce, Hold Up, Lemonade

Beyoncé Is Finally Releasing Lemonade’s Audio Across All Platforms, So Get in Formation

Louis Tomlinson Breaks His Silence 1 Month After Sister's Death

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.