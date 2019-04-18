Dr. Drew Is Taking a Scientific Look at Tyler Henry's Mind—And His Hypothesis Will Leave You Wanting More!

It's all about the data for Dr. Drew.

Earlier this week, we exclusively spoke with the celebrity doctor ahead of his appearance on the season 4 finale of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. While many notable clients have touted clairvoyant Tyler Henry as the real deal, Dr. Drew Pinsky is looking to a researched-based hypothesis in order to develop his stance on Tyler's abilities.

As viewers will see in Thursday night's episode, Tyler participated in a quantitative EEG while reading Steve-O. Not only are the findings fascinating, but Dr. Drew said he was "glad" to have witnessed it next to "another expert."

Often, those examining the psychic industry are divided into two opposing groups. Namely, believers and skeptics. However, per Dr. Drew, this situation may not be so black and white.