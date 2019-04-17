Jon Snow Prepares for Battle in New Game of Thrones Photos

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 11:55 AM
The gang's all here! In a fresh batch of Game of Thrones photos released by HBO, all your favorite characters are together and planning for what looks like an intense battle.
While they're spread out through several photos, it appears that everyone, including Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), are gathering to hatch a plan. And from the looks of the armor Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) is wearing, things are going to get intense—and fast.
In a trailer released for the second episode of the final season, Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) is seen standing in front of the council at Winterfell. He's got a lot to answer for. There's a new photo of that too, below.
The first episode featured Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) worried about how they were going to feed everyone (including dragons) at Winterfell, but in the photo above she's snacking on what appears to be a bread bowl.
See more photos below.
HBO
Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth in episode two.
HBO
Hannah Murray in episode two.
HBO
Isaac Hempstead Wright in episode two.
Article continues below
HBO
Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm and Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei in episode two.
HBO
Hannah Murray as Gilly and John Bradley as Samwell Tarly in episode two.
HBO
Conleth Hill, Emilia Clarke and Iain Glen in a scene from episode two.
Article continues below
HBO
Kit Harington and Maisie Williams in a scene from episode two.
HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow and John Bradley as Sam in episode two.
HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in episode two.
Article continues below
HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister in episode two.
HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in episode two.
HBO
Bella Ramsey suits up for battle as Lyanna Mormont in the second episode of the season.
Article continues below
HBO
Harry Grasby as Ned Umber.
HBO
Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane.
HBO
Gendry and Arya Stark share a moment.
Article continues below
HBO
Rory McCann as the Hound.
HBO
Joe Dempsie as Gendry.
HBO
Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont.
Article continues below
HBO
Jon Snow rides his first dragon.
HBO
Maisie Williams and Kit Harington in Game of Thrones.
HBO
Sup?
Article continues below
HBO
Gemma Whelan and Alfie Allen.
HBO
Jon Snow with a dragon.
HBO
The Hound (Rory McCann) and Arya (Maisie Williams)
Article continues below
HBO
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones.
HBO
The Night King left a message.
HBO
Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy.
Article continues below
HBO
Bran Stark and Jon Snow, together again.
HBO
Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane.
HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and John Bradley as Sam.
Article continues below
HBO
Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and the dragons.
HBO
They're on a boat.
HBO
Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy.
Article continues below
HBO
Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth.
HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow.
HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow.
Article continues below
HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.
HBO
Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth.
HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister.
Article continues below
HBO
Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont with Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.
HBO
Isaac Hempstead-Wright as Bran Stark.
HBO
Isaac Hempstead-Wright as Bran Stark.
Article continues below
HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.
HBO
Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont.
HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.
Article continues below
HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.
HBO
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark with a cameo by Daniel Portman as Podrick Payne.
HBO
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister.
Article continues below
Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?