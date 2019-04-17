Jon Snow Prepares for Battle in New Game of Thrones Photos

Game of Thrones Episode 2

HBO

The gang's all here! In a fresh batch of Game of Thrones photos released by HBO, all your favorite characters are together and planning for what looks like an intense battle.

While they're spread out through several photos, it appears that everyone, including Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), are gathering to hatch a plan. And from the looks of the armor Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) is wearing, things are going to get intense—and fast.

In a trailer released for the second episode of the final season, Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) is seen standing in front of the council at Winterfell. He's got a lot to answer for. There's a new photo of that too, below.

Game of Thrones: A Guide to What All of the Major Players Are Up To

The first episode featured Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) worried about how they were going to feed everyone (including dragons) at Winterfell, but in the photo above she's snacking on what appears to be a bread bowl.

See more photos below.

Game of Thrones Episode 2

HBO

Davos, Episode 2

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth in episode two.

Game of Thrones Episode 2

HBO

Gilly, Episode 2

Hannah Murray in episode two.

Game of Thrones Episode 2

HBO

Bran, Episode 2

Isaac Hempstead Wright in episode two.

Game of Thrones Episode 2

HBO

Grey Worm & Missandei

Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm and Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei in episode two.

Game of Thrones Episode 2

HBO

Family Time, Episode 2

Hannah Murray as Gilly and John Bradley as Samwell Tarly in episode two.

Game of Thrones Episode 2

HBO

Planning for Battle, Episode 2

Conleth Hill, Emilia Clarke and Iain Glen in a scene from episode two.

Game of Thrones Episode 2

HBO

Planning for Battle, Episode 2

Kit Harington and Maisie Williams in a scene from episode two.

Game of Thrones Episode 2

HBO

Episode 2

Kit Harington as Jon Snow and John Bradley as Sam in episode two.

Game of Thrones Episode 2

HBO

Jaime, Episode 2

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in episode two.

Game of Thrones Episode 2

HBO

Tyrion, Episode 2

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister in episode two.

Game of Thrones Episode 2

HBO

Daenerys, Episode 2

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in episode two.

Game of Thrones Episode 2

HBO

Lyanna, Episode 2

Bella Ramsey suits up for battle as Lyanna Mormont in the second episode of the season.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Lord Umber

Harry Grasby as Ned Umber.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Tormund

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Reunited

Gendry and Arya Stark share a moment.

Game of Thrones

HBO

The Hound

Rory McCann as the Hound.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Gendry

Joe Dempsie as Gendry.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Lyanna

Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Dragon Rider

Jon Snow rides his first dragon.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Reunited

Maisie Williams and Kit Harington in Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Dragons

Sup?

Game of Thrones

HBO

Greyjoys Stick Together

Gemma Whelan and Alfie Allen.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Dragon Whisperer

Jon Snow with a dragon.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Arya Returns

The Hound (Rory McCann) and Arya (Maisie Williams)

Game of Thrones

HBO

Power Couple

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones

HBO

A Message

The Night King left a message.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Theon

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Reunited

Bran Stark and Jon Snow, together again.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Squad

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Sam and Daenerys

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and John Bradley as Sam.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Dragon Queen

Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and the dragons.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Army

They're on a boat.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Euron Greyjoy

Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Brienne

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Jon

Kit Harington as Jon Snow.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Jon

Kit Harington as Jon Snow.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Daenerys

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Brienne

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Tyrion

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Jorah and Daenerys

Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont with Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Bran

Isaac Hempstead-Wright as Bran Stark.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Bran

Isaac Hempstead-Wright as Bran Stark.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Daenerys

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Jorah

Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Daenerys

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Daenerys

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Sansa

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark with a cameo by Daniel Portman as Podrick Payne.

Game of Thrones

HBO

Cersei

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister.

See More From Game of Thrones Season 8 Photos: Farewell to Westeros

Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.

