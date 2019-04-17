HBO Releases Emotional Trailer for Documentary on USA Gymnastics Sexual Abuse Scandal

HBO is diving into the scandal that plagued USA Women's Gymnastics, and a new trailer shows just how emotional that documentary will be.

"At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal gives an inside look at the sexual abuse scandal that came out in 2017, when countless accusations of abuse were made against Dr. Larry Nassar. The film, from director Erin Lee Carr, examines how Nassar got away with the abuse for so many years, and features interviews with survivors to shine a light on the brave gymnasts who came forward to share their stories.