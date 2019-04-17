Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Romantic Trip to Mexico

After a busy few months, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and enjoying some time away from the spotlight.

The Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones star, who are set to have a summer wedding, are currently on vacation in Mexico. The engaged couple has been posting stunning footage from their Cabo getaway on their Instagram Stories since their arrival on Monday afternoon.

"They spent their first day side by side at their private pool being waited on by a butler," a source tells E! News. "He was coming by and offering them water, cold towels and chips and guacamole from time to time. They looked like they were in heaven, totally relaxed and enjoying the beautiful weather. They spent several hours getting some sun and relaxing before they went inside their villa to rest."