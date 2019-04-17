Casting Secrets, Surprising Rules and Travel Trouble: 19 Things You Might Not Know About The Amazing Race

Origin Story: Most people have a horror story about traveling with their friends, including Doganieri, who came up with the idea for TAR in 1999 after her husband van Munster returned dissatisfied with what was currently being offered up in the TV world after a major conference.

Working as an advertising executive with Ogilvy & Mather at the time, she then pitched the idea to van Munster when he challenged her to come up with an idea for a TV show in five minutes.

She then recalled backpacking through Europe with her college roommate and best friend after they graduated and the drama that went down during their adventures.

"Halfway through the trip, we just got tired of each other and had a huge blowout," she told Awards Daily. "We took the day off from each other and later got back together. Everything was fine after that."