Top Trends We Saw at Coachella 2019

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 7:32 AM
Getty Images; Shutterstock; Backgrid; Splash News; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Every year when Coachella rolls around, we're on standby for all the photos and outfit inspo to come.
True, a lot of what we see at festival season is dramatic and not anything we'd actually wear in our real lives, but a lot of it is. For instance, we unexpectedly saw a lot of tie-dye this year. Do we currently own a lot of tie-dye? No. But after seeing it being worn all weekend long, we're suddenly into the idea if a '70s-inspired T-shirt or maxi dress. Same with the Western look. We can definitely get onboard with a cowboy-approved boot to jazz up our spring wardrobe.
Want to know what else we spotted at Coachella? Keep scrolling!
Give your simple-tee look a festival upgrade by doing it in a subtle tie-dye.
Matching sets are so in for spring. The only way to make it better is with this rad wash.
We've never met a soul that doesn't live for a stylish maxi dress.
Give any outfit a boho twist with this trendy belt bag.
Whether you're at the pool or taking a weekend stroll, this casual caftan is a good choice.
If you ask us, this is the ideal bathing suit cover-up.
We see everything right with a fringed designer boot slashed from $195 to $75.
The snakeskin-boot look is our favorite way to sport the western trend, tbh.
The white boot trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon, so scoop these up.
Festival look or new summer outfit? You decide.
This season, slide into these bright flats.
Wear this hot-pink mini dress for your next date night.
There's nothing sexier for day than this crocheted nude mini dress.
This sheer beaded maxi is a great choice for an upscale beachside dinner.
Here's a fun and flirty top for your next concert.
No matter the outfit, you can never go wrong with a classic pair of combat boots.
Up your game with this studded pair, which also happens to go with eveything.
The chunky sole surprisingly translates will IRL, just as long as you want you look to have a little edge.
Add this leopard statement hat to any look that needs a pop.
This frayed-edge bucket hat will add that cool-girl touch your outfit needed.
Denim is good in any form, and this trendy bucket hat is no exception.
