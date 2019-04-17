Top Trends We Saw at Coachella 2019

  By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 7:32 AM

E-Comm: 2019 Celebrity Coachella Trends

Getty Images; Shutterstock; Backgrid; Splash News; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

Every year when Coachella rolls around, we're on standby for all the photos and outfit inspo to come.

True, a lot of what we see at festival season is dramatic and not anything we'd actually wear in our real lives, but a lot of it is. For instance, we unexpectedly saw a lot of tie-dye this year. Do we currently own a lot of tie-dye? No. But after seeing it being worn all weekend long, we're suddenly into the idea if a '70s-inspired T-shirt or maxi dress. Same with the Western look. We can definitely get onboard with a cowboy-approved boot to jazz up our spring wardrobe.

Want to know what else we spotted at Coachella? Keep scrolling!

E-Comm: Coachella Trends IRL

TIE-DYE

Give your simple-tee look a festival upgrade by doing it in a subtle tie-dye.

SHOP NOW: $15 at Forever 21

E-Comm: Coachella Trends IRL

TIE-DYE

Matching sets are so in for spring. The only way to make it better is with this rad wash.

SHOP NOW: $38 at Forever 21

E-Comm: Top Coachella Trends

TIE-DYE

We've never met a soul that doesn't live for a stylish maxi dress. 

SHOP NOW: $23 at Amazon

E-Comm: Coachella Trends IRL

FRINGE

Give any outfit a boho twist with this trendy belt bag. 

SHOP NOW: $30 at Boohoo

E-Comm: Coachella Trends IRL

FRINGE

Whether you're at the pool or taking a weekend stroll, this casual caftan is a good choice. 

SHOP NOW: $36 at Forever 21

E-Comm: Coachella Trends IRL

FRINGE

If you ask us, this is the ideal bathing suit cover-up.

SHOP NOW: $20 at Forever 21

E-Comm: Coachella Trends IRL

WESTERN

We see everything right with a fringed designer boot slashed from $195 to $75.

SHOP NOW: $195 $78 at Shopbop

E-Comm: Coachella Trends IRL

WESTERN

The snakeskin-boot look is our favorite way to sport the western trend, tbh. 

SHOP NOW: $170 at Topshop

E-Comm: Coachella Trends IRL

WESTERN

The white boot trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon, so scoop these up. 

SHOP NOW: $150 at Aldo

E-Comm: Coachella Trends IRL

NEON

Festival look or new summer outfit? You decide. 

SHOP NOW: $28 at Boohoo

E-Comm: Coachella Trends IRL

NEON

This season, slide into these bright flats. 

SHOP NOW: $68 at Topshop

E-Comm: Coachella Trends IRL

NEON

Wear this hot-pink mini dress for your next date night. 

SHOP NOW: $23 at Forever 21

E-Comm: Coachella Trends IRL

SEE-THROUGH

There's nothing sexier for day than this crocheted nude mini dress.

SHOP NOW: $198 at Revolve

E-Comm: Coachella Trends IRL

SEE-THROUGH

This sheer beaded maxi is a great choice for an upscale beachside dinner. 

SHOP NOW: $40 $28 at Forever 21

E-Comm: Coachella Trends IRL

SEE-THROUGH

Here's a fun and flirty top for your next concert. 

SHOP NOW: $25 $20 at Forever 21

E-Comm: Coachella Trends IRL

COMBAT BOOTS

No matter the outfit, you can never go wrong with a classic pair of combat boots.

SHOP NOW: $90 at Zappos

E-Comm: Coachella Trends IRL

COMBAT BOOTS

Up your game with this studded pair, which also happens to go with eveything. 

SHOP NOW: $170 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Coachella Trends IRL

COMBAT BOOTS

The chunky sole surprisingly translates will IRL, just as long as you want you look to have a little edge. 

SHOP NOW: $70 at PrettyLittleThing

E-Comm: Coachella Trends IRL

BUCKET HAT

Add this leopard statement hat to any look that needs a pop. 

SHOP NOW: $15 at Forever 21

E-Comm: Coachella Trends IRL

BUCKET HAT

This frayed-edge bucket hat will add that cool-girl touch your outfit needed.

SHOP NOW: $68 at Revolve

E-Comm: Coachella Trends IRL

BUCKET HAT

Denim is good in any form, and this trendy bucket hat is no exception. 

SHOP NOW: $13 at Forever 21

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

 
