The 100 Has a New Trailer and It Is Completely Bonkers

If you're anything like us, you might just be watching this new trailer for The 100 with your mouths wiiide open. (No joke, that is how we watched this trailer. It wasn't pretty.)

E! News has the exclusive debut of the new spot, and while it starts out pretty reasonably with a group of survivors heading out to explore the new planet, it soon descends into total madness. The new planet may look pretty, but it is not a pleasant place in the slightest, and even its storybooks are actually warnings of the chaos to come.

This trailer offers a little more insight into what's going on in this new place, which Monty spent decades trying to find, and it certainly looks like they might have been better off all staying asleep until the next new place came along.