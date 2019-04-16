Avengers: Endgame Directors Urge Fans to ''Not Spoil It For Others'' After Film Is Leaked

In this day and age, it's hard to avoid spoilers. For example, if you didn't watch the season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones, you didn't need someone like Bran Stark to tell you that someone was going to ruin the episode for you.

However, when it comes to unreleased movies, spoilers are a lot more avoidable... or at least they should be. But that wasn't the case with the highly-anticipated film, Avengers: Endgame.

Ahead of the Marvel movie's release, huge spoilers were leaked on social media, causing directors, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, to speak out about the issue. "This is it. This is the end," the brothers began their joint statement, which was shared on Twitter.

"Please know that the two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga."