Inside Wendy Williams' ''Difficult Decision'' to Divorce Kevin Hunter

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Apr. 16, 2019 1:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter

AP Photo/Charles Sykes

Wendy Williams is putting her "health and well-being first," despite making the "difficult decision" to divorce her husband of two decades, Kevin Hunter.

Last week, the 54-year-old talk show host called it quits with her partner, whom is also the co-producer of The Wendy Williams Show and father of her 19-year-old son, Kevin Jr.

It seems, however, Williams is ready to move on after filing for divorce on April 11. "Wendy has signed a lease for a new home in NYC," a source reveals to E! News.

Although, this process hasn't been easy, as the same insider shares, "Several weeks ago, Wendy and Kevin had a confrontation over his alleged mistress. Kevin admitted to the affair and to fathering the child."

According to the source, the news sent Williams "over-the-edge and she relapsed."

"After recovering from the relapse, Wendy made the difficult decision to divorce Kevin. It was a very hard choice for her, but she finally realized she had to put her health and well-being first."

Watch

Wendy Williams' Husband Finally Speaks Out

Last month reports surfaced that Hunter allegedly welcomed a baby with his supposed mistress, Sharina Hudson.

Wendy Williams

On Tuesday, Kevin released a statement to E! News about his alleged infidelity.

"I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs."

The television producer also spoke highly of his longtime wife, despite their divorce.

"28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn't realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world," he said in a statement to E! News. "I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally."

Last month, the 54-year-old media maven revealed to her audience and viewers that she was secretly living in a sober house. On Monday, she shared she was moving out soon.

"You know I've been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son," the talk show host said.

"Everybody has things in their life that they're embarrassed to share with the world. Or they're frightened to share with the world. Or they're not ready to share with the world," she told the audience. "And addressing my sobriety, my addiction head on has really helped me sort out every single compartment of my life."

Hunter confessed he'll always "support" Wendy "no matter" what happens.

"No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine."

Closing his statement, he said, "I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Wendy Williams , Divorces , Couples , Celebrities , Celeb Drama , , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meghan Markle

All the Signs Meghan Markle Might Be Running Her Royal Instagram Account

Eva Mendes, Women's Health Magazine

How Falling in Love With Ryan Gosling Changed Eva Mendes' Mind About Motherhood

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini, Cheryl Cole, Liam Payne, Cannes 2016

Cheryl Cole Gets Candid About Co-Parenting With "Great Dad" Liam Payne

Eva Mendes Didn't See Herself Having Kids

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt Is Moving On: Inside His Officially Single Life as the Final Decisions in His Divorce Are Figured Out

Big Little Lies

What You Need to Know About Big Little Lies Season 2

American Idol

American Idol Reveals the Top 10: Who's Making It to Disney Night?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.