Why Lori Loughlin Isn't Backing Down From Her Legal Battle

Consider the lockdown period a thing of the past.

What started as a smattering of sightings—a trip to her regular yoga haunt, an errand to get her car washed in West Hollywood—has become an official coming out party: Lori Loughlin is done with hiding.

While holing up in the six-bedroom Bel-Air mansion she shares with husband Mossimo Giannulli felt right in the initial days after March 12, when they were both charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail for their alleged role in the aptly named Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, now it's time to get on with things.

Because there she was, mere hours after her potential prison sentence was parodied on Saturday Night Live last weekend, turning up to Palm Sunday mass at The Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills, Calif. with Giannulli. Casual in slacks and tops, save for their matching Gucci loafers, the couple of two-plus decades walked out in seemingly good spirits, palm branch in hand, looking like any standard duo preparing for the holiday ahead.

But what happened next wasn't the result of divine intervention.