Wendy Williams Reveals If She'd Ever Marry Again After Kevin Hunter Split

Wendy Williams spoke candidly about her personal life on Tuesday.

The talk show host, who recently filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter, opened up about marriage during her interview with Christie Brinkley on The Wendy Williams Show. While chatting about Brinkley's relationship history, Williams asked the supermodel if she'd ever marry again.

"No!" Brinkley replied as Williams agreed, "Me neither."

Williams then seemingly changed her mind, saying, "I mean, I don't know."

When Brinkley shared that she would "love to fall in love again," Williams replied, "Yes!"

"It's nice to spoon at night," Williams said. "It's nice to sit by the fire with somebody."