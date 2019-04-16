Wendy Williams Reveals If She'd Ever Marry Again After Kevin Hunter Split

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 16, 2019 11:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Wendy Williams spoke candidly about her personal life on Tuesday.

The talk show host, who recently filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter, opened up about marriage during her interview with Christie Brinkley on The Wendy Williams Show. While chatting about Brinkley's relationship history, Williams asked the supermodel if she'd ever marry again.

"No!" Brinkley replied as Williams agreed, "Me neither."

Williams then seemingly changed her mind, saying, "I mean, I don't know."

When Brinkley shared that she would "love to fall in love again," Williams replied, "Yes!"

"It's nice to spoon at night," Williams said. "It's nice to sit by the fire with somebody."

Read

Kevin Hunter Breaks His Silence After Wendy Williams Files for Divorce

Brinkley also told Williams on Tuesday that she'll be there for the 54-year-old star if she needs "any help" with divorce lawyers.

"I have been through the entire phone book of lawyers, OK?" Brinkley, who has been through four divorces, said with a laugh.

"I will whisper to you during the break," Williams replied. "I have one, but I want to hear what you say."

Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter

AP Photo/Charles Sykes

This interview aired shortly after Williams' ex broke his silence on the couple's split.

"28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn't realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world," Hunter said in a statement to E! News. "I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally."

In his statement, Hunter also acknowledged infidelity rumors, saying, "I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Wendy Williams , Couples , Breakups , Apple News , Top Stories , TV

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kirsten Corley, Chance The Rapper

Chance the Rapper's Wife Kirsten Corley Sends Him the Sweetest Birthday Message

Salma Hayek's Husband Pledges 100M Euros to Notre Dame

Why Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Account Suddenly Goes Private

Wendy Williams Reveals If She'll Marry Again

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

All the Details on Jamie-Lynn Sigler's Postpartum Fitness Journey

Larsa Pippen, Kim Kardashian, Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian's BFF Larsa Pippen Denies Getting Playful With Kris Humphries

Kristin Cavallari E! News

Hear Kristin Cavallari's Thoughts on the Viral Response to Her "Clogged Milk Ducts" Story

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.