Kim Kardashian's BFF Larsa Pippen Denies Getting Playful With Kris Humphries

Larsa Pippen is shutting down rumors she got "playful" with BFF Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Kris Humphries.

The Real Housewives of Miami alum, who re-filed for divorce from retired Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen in November, was in attendance at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the weekend. While there, Larsa, 44, was spotted having a conversation with Kris, 34, at a party, with one report claiming the two were "playful" with each other during their chat.

In response to the speculation, Larsa took to social media to clarify what happened during the Coachella encounter with the former NBA star.