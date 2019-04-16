Russell Crowe Is Unrecognizable As Fox News' Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice Trailer

Russell Crowe is that you?! The Oscar winner is unrecognizable as Fox News founder Roger Ailes in the first trailer for Showtime's The Loudest Voice.

The limited series kicks off on Sunday, June 30 and also stars Naomi Watts as Gretchen Carlson, Sienna Miller as Ailes' wife Elizabeth, Seth MacFarlane as former Fox News PR chief Brian Lewis, Simon McBurney as News Corp leader Rupert Murdoch, Annabelle Wallis as former Fox News booker Laurie Luhn and Aleksa Palladino as Ailes' longtime assistant Judy Laterza.