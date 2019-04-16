Russell Crowe Is Unrecognizable As Fox News' Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice Trailer

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 16, 2019 8:21 AM

The Loudest Voice, Russell Crowe

Showtime

Russell Crowe is that you?! The Oscar winner is unrecognizable as Fox News founder Roger Ailes in the first trailer for Showtime's The Loudest Voice.

The limited series kicks off on Sunday, June 30 and also stars Naomi Watts as Gretchen Carlson, Sienna Miller as Ailes' wife Elizabeth, Seth MacFarlane as former Fox News PR chief Brian Lewis, Simon McBurney as News Corp leader Rupert Murdoch, Annabelle Wallis as former Fox News booker Laurie Luhn and Aleksa Palladino as Ailes' longtime assistant Judy Laterza.

See the trailer below.

The Loudest Voice is based on book The Loudest Voice in the Room by Gabriel Sherman. Showtime's official description: "In today's politically charged media landscape, no figure looms larger, even after his passing, than Roger Ailes, who molded Fox News into a force that irrevocably changed the conversation about the highest levels of government. To understand the events that led to the rise of the modern Republican party, one must understand Ailes. The upcoming limited series takes on that challenge, focusing primarily on the past decade in which Ailes arguably became the Republican Party's de facto leader, while also touching on defining events in Ailes' life, including his experiences with world leaders that gave birth to Ailes' political career and the sexual harassment accusations and settlements that brought his Fox News reign to an end. The series aims to shed light on the psychology that drives the political process from the top down."

Guest stars include Josh Charles as Casey Close, Gretchen Carlson's husband, and Josh Stamberg as former Fox executive, Bill Shine.

Emmy nominee Kari Skogland directed multiple episodes. Sherman and Oscar winner Tom McCarthy of Spotlight fame wrote the first episode.

The Loudest Voice premieres Sunday, June 30 at 10 p.m. on Showtime.

