Jennifer Lopez to Receive 2019 CFDA Fashion Icon Award: See Her Best Looks

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 16, 2019 8:07 AM
Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lopez.
The 49-year-old actress and singer is set to receive the Fashion Icon award at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards this June. According to the organization, the honor recognizes Lopez's "longstanding and global impact on fashion."
"Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power," current CFDA chairwoman Diane Von Furstenberg told the organization in a statement on Tuesday. "Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements."
It's no secret Lopez likes to have fun with fashion. Who could forget the pink Giambattista Valli gown she wore to her Second Act premiere, or the Balmain number she wore to the 2018 Met Gala? In fact, the "Jenny From the Block" star is one of the committee members for this year's Met Gala. She's joined by Bradley Cooper, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Katy Perry, fiancé Alex Rodriguez and more.
"Jennifer Lopez's style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable," Steven Kolb, president and CEO of the CFDA, told the organization in a statement. "Designers, including many of our CFDA Members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments."
To look back at some of Lopez's best looks, check out the gallery.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Staying true to her sexy style, the singer hit the 2018 AMAs red carpet wearing a bright pink Georges Chakra Couture halter gown with side cut-outs, a thigh-high slit and black velvet detailing.
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Jennifer lit up the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in a silver Charbel Zoe gown that featured daring cutouts.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The Second Act actress bared it all with her Balmain gown, featuring a sexy side slit and cut-out style neckline at the Met Gala 2018.
Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com
J. Lo knows stunned striking pleated Ester Abner number and an orange lip—iconic.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Time
No one does a side slit quite like this pop star. The Shades of Blue star stuns in this gold-trimmed Zuhair Murad gown, complete with a sexy plunging neckline.
Sam Wasson/FilmMagic
The singer posed perfectly in a long-sleeved David Koma dress and these knockout silver peek-a-boo heels.
Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
The actress steps out at the NBC Upfronts in this elegant, off-the-shoulder blush dress by Elie Saab and a pair of nude heels.
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
The singer climbs the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art at the 2017 Met Gala in a sky blue Valentino dress.
AP/REX/Shutterstock
J Lo wears a daring black cutout gown by Julien MacDonald at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
It doeesn't get any more feminine than this beautiful Ralph & Russo gown J Lo wore to the 2017 Grammys.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
This Reem Acra beaded gown was perfect for none other than J Lo herself.
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images
J Lo walked the red carpet at the 2016 Latin Grammy Awards in this smoking hot Zuhair Murad jumpsuit.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jennifer went for a golden yellow capped Giambattista Valli frock at the 2016 Golden Globes.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Talk about slay! J Lo bared all in this ice blue Nicolas Jebran at the 2015 American Music Awards.
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop
The singer sported a Michael Costello jumpsuit with a cape to the launch of her Residency in Las Vegas in 2015.
Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images
The singer hits a United Nations Foundation event in an all-pink Christian Siriano get-up with peachy Christian Louboutin heels.
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
The pop star sizzles at her birthday celebration at 1OAK Southampton in a sexy Bao Tranchi design.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
J.Lo shows plenty of skin (and her rock-hard physique) in a sexy Charbel Zoe Couture gown at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
The actress and singer attends the 2015 Tony Awards in a Valentino Couture dress.
Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Jennifer shut the red carpet down at the 2015 Met Gala in this risky custom Versace dress, that only she could have pulled off.
David Buchan/Getty Images
The star attends the Jennifer Lopez and Marie Osmond launch of the Put Your Money Where The Miracles Are campaign in Hollywood.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
JLo trades her usual tight mini dresses for a delicate, icy blue Zuhair Murad sheer design at the Home Los Angeles premiere.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
She's back on her American Idol A-game in a teeny white and gold Marchesa design.
Michael Becker/FOX via Getty Images
Ow ow! JLo showcases her long legs in a lacy Valentino frock.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
It doesn't get any better than this! The singer edges into fairytale territory with a plunging tulle Elie Saab gown at the 2015 Oscars.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
She attends the Fox All-Star party in a SisSae crop top and a copper Noir Sachin & Babi pleated skirt.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
If JLo's pretty navy top and green bell skirt Christian Siriano number from her recent visit to AOL Studios in NYC looks familiar, that's probaby because Maggie
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Universal Pictures
The Boy Next Door star slips into a sexy David Koma ensemble for a screening of her film in Miami.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Whew! The 45-year-old flashes her rock-hard abs in an Amanda Wakeley design at the Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globe's after-party.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
That's how it's done! JLo redefines the meaning of bombshell in a striking Zuhair Murad Couture gown at the 2015 Golden Globes.
Phil McCarten/FOX
The 45-year-old looks hotter than ever in a lacy Elie Saab mini at the 2014 Teen Choice Awards.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NUVOtv
Just before taking a selfie with Michelle Obama, the singer stopped to pose in her ladylike Zuhair Murad Couture peplum dress.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Look familiar? That's because J. Lo wore a nearly identical version of the Versace dress back in at the 2000 Grammys, minus a few yards of fabric in the chest region.
Michel Dufour/WireImage
This trouser-gown Atelier Versace hybrid from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2014 has J. Lo written all over it.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Super short minis are more her style, but the ultra-sheer skirt and plunging neckline make this Dona Karen gown an obvious choice for the singer's 2014 Billboard Music Awards ensemble.
John Shearer/WireImage
J.Lo struts her stuff at the 2011 Grammys in a micro mini silver Pucci number and some killer Christian Louboutin heels.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Short, sparkly, sexy—this Kaufmanfranco mini has all the qualities that make up Lopez's signature style.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for NUVOtv
We could do without the top knot, but the rest of the star's all-white Zuhair Murad ensemble is perfection.
FOX
The American Idol judge whips out a stunning coral asymmetrical Bec & Bridge body con dress for her show.
FOX
This Loren Sarabu mini is a no-brainer choice for the star's appearance American Idol season 13.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Hello, J. Lo! The star exposed a lot more of herself than ever before in this now-iconic Versace gown from the 200 Grammys.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
J.Lo attended the American Idol XIII finalists party at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood wearing a black Cushnie et Ochs cutout dress with effortless topknot.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
J.Lo is head-to-toe glamorous in this black lace Zuhair Murad gown at the 2011 American Music Awards.
Jordan Strauss/WireImage
Shake it, girl! The diva wears a fierce and fabulous Emilio Pucci minidress with silver fringe details to her American Music Awards postparty.
© MHD, PacificCoastNews.
The singer donned a blue Roberto Cavalli sequined dress at Cecconi's Restaurant in Hollywood where she was joined by fellow judge, Harry Connick Jr.
John Sciulli/Getty Images
Jennifer was honored with the Grace Kelly Award at the March of Dimes Celebration luncheon in a Bibhu Mohapatra strapless printed dress.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Viva Movil
The entrepreneur wore an Elie Saab design to her flagship store opening of Viva Movil By Jennifer Lopez in Brooklyn.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
At the 2009 Golden Globes Awards, Jennifer takes gold to a whole new level in this revealing Marchesa halter dress.
The 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards will be held at the Brooklyn Museum in New York on June 3.
