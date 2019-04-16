BREAKING!

Kevin Hunter Breaks His Silence After Wendy Williams Files for Divorce

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 16, 2019 6:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter

AP Photo/Charles Sykes

Kevin Hunter has spoken. 

Less than a week since Wendy Williams filed for divorce from her husband of more than two decades, Hunter has addressed the news with a message of support for his longtime partner and mother of his 19-year-old son. 

"28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn't realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world," he said in a statement to E! News. "I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally."

Addressing reports of his alleged infidelity, Hunter continued, "I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs."

Photos

Wendy Williams' Saltiest Clapbacks

The Wendy Williams Show executive producer concluded, "No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you."

Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter

Bernard Smalls for The Hunter Foundation

Last month, the longtime media maven revealed to her viewers that she has been secretly living in a sober house. On Monday, she announced she is going to move out in a few days. "You know I've been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son," Williams said as she was met with roaring cheers from the audience.   

"Everybody has things in their life that they're embarrassed to share with the world. Or they're frightened to share with the world. Or they're not ready to share with the world," she told her guests. "And addressing my sobriety, my addiction head on has really helped me sort out every single compartment of my life."

Williams made no mention of her ex during the candid talk, a glaring omission given the divorce news. As she told the audience, "I have a commitment to me and my son to come out of here better, stronger and faster than ever."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Wendy Williams , Divorces , Breakups , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kristin Cavallari E! News

Hear Kristin Cavallari's Thoughts on the Viral Response to Her "Clogged Milk Ducts" Story

Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Salma Hayek's Husband Pledges Over $100 Million to Restore Notre Dame

Bekah Martinez, Ruthie Ray

Bekah Martinez Enjoys a Glass of Wine After Breastfeeding Baby Girl

The Loudest Voice, Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe Is Unrecognizable As Fox News' Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice Trailer

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Lopez to Receive 2019 CFDA Fashion Icon Award: See Her Best Looks

Jamie Chung Hollywood Medium 409

"It's Really Hot in Here!" Jamie Chung Is Stressed Out When Tyler Henry Brings Up Motherhood on Hollywood Medium

Game of Thrones

Kit Harington Doesn't "Give a F--k" If You're Let Down by Game of Thrones' Final Season

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.