Kevin Hunter Breaks His Silence After Wendy Williams Files for Divorce

Kevin Hunter has spoken.

Less than a week since Wendy Williams filed for divorce from her husband of more than two decades, Hunter has addressed the news with a message of support for his longtime partner.

"28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn't realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world," he said in a statement to E! News. "I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally."

Addressing reports of his alleged infidelity, Hunter continued, "I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs."