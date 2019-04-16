BREAKING!

Kevin Hunter Breaks His Silence After Wendy Williams Files for Divorce

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 16, 2019 6:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Wendy Williams, Kevin Hunter

AP Photo/Charles Sykes

Kevin Hunter has spoken. 

Less than a week since Wendy Williams filed for divorce from her husband of more than two decades, Hunter has addressed the news with a message of support for his longtime partner. 

"28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn't realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world," he said in a statement to E! News. "I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally."

Addressing reports of his alleged infidelity, Hunter continued, "I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs."

Photos

Wendy Williams' Saltiest Clapbacks

The Wendy Williams Show executive producer concluded, "No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you."

This is breaking news...Stay tuned for more.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Wendy Williams , Divorces , Breakups , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Makes Her Instagram Account Private

Game of Phones, Jimmy Kimmel Live

It's the Game of Thrones Hotline of Your Dreams Thanks to Jimmy Kimmel Live

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy, Hope Catherine

Today's Hoda Kotb Adopts Baby No. 2: Find Out Her Daughter's Sweet Name

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

Check Out Kourtney Kardashian's Sweetest Family Photos Ahead of the KUWTK Star's Birthday

Tiger Woods, 2019 Masters

Quiet Romance, Quality Dad Time and Getting Healthy at Last: How the Tiger Woods Comeback Finally Happened

Billie Eilish, 2019 Coachella

How a Tight Family, Total Honesty and Deleting Twitter Led to the Rapid Rise of Billie Eilish

It's Selena Quintanilla-Perez's Birthday!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.