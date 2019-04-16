Khloe Kardashian Makes Her Instagram Account Private

Khloe Kardashian has made her Instagram account private.

Fans picked up on the social media update on Tuesday. While her 91 million followers can still see her Instagram posts, the rest of the world is unable to view her videos and photos.

Khloe has yet to share the reasoning behind her decision to go private.

The move came just hours after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared photos from her daughter True Thompson's birthday party. The celebration was certainly a sweet one. From the rainbow-colored balloons and butterfly decorations to the array of tasty treats, the Good American head made sure her baby girl's big day was extra special.

Of course, several members of the Kardashian family were there to enjoy the special moment. Kim Kardashian brought her daughters North West and Chicago West and Kourtney Kardashianattended the big bash, as well. Khloe also invited her ex Tristan Thompson.