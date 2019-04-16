Today's Hoda Kotb Adopts Baby No. 2: Find Out Her Daughter's Sweet Name

Hoda Kotb is officially a mom times two!

There was barely a dry eye in the room on Tuesday morning as the Today family learned they had gained a new pint-sized member as Kotb shared the special news over the phone. "It's a girl!" Kotb said of her new daughter, Hope Catherine Kotb, the baby girl she secretly adopted."Man, I'm so happy she's here."

Of course, her colleagues on air were beyond moved by the news and inquired how Kotb's older daughter, Haley Joy Kotb, reacted to getting a sibling.

"She was trying to feed her her raspberries and I was like, 'Not yet, babe,'" Kotb quipped, noting Haley was marching around saying she was a big sister.