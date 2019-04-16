How a Tight Family, Total Honesty and Deleting Twitter Led to the Rapid Rise of Billie Eilish

In the last few weeks, Billie Eilish has seen her first album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, debut at No. 1, delivered an unforgettable performance at Coachella (with another to come in just a few days for Weekend 2), and—perhaps most importantly of all—finally met Justin Bieber.

Not bad for someone who can't even legally vote yet.

When talking about the 17-year-old wunderkind, it's hard not to bring age into it. It's the easy story for those of us who don't count ourselves among the Gen Z set to obsess over: How did pop music's Next Big Thing accomplish all that she has before ever even becoming a legal adult? And how did she pop up, seemingly from out of nowhere, to lay claim to such a title?

Despite the fact that there are millions of fans her age who've been following her since her single "Ocean Eyes" dropped on SoundCloud in 2016 who will tell you there was nothing overnight about this, Eilish isn't bothered by the amazement over her age as it relates to her success. Or not too bothered, at least.