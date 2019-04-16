Joey King Transforms Again As a Pregnant Teen in Life in Pieces Sneak Peek

Sometimes Joey King is a teen who just wants to make out with her best friend's brother in The Kissing Booth. Sometimes she's a victim of a serious case of Munchausen's by Proxy in The Act. And sometimes she's a foul-mouthed pregnant teen who might make a couple's dreams come true, despite her...quirks.

King is guest-starring on CBS' Life in Pieces as the 17 year-old prospective birthmother to Colleen (Angelique Cabral) and Matt (Thomas Sadoski), and E! News has your exclusive first look at King's first appearance as Morgan in the clip above. She may not make the best first impression, but Colleen and Matt are doing their best to not care very much, even as they discover that she refers to her mom as her "basic B," and that Morgan and her mom share an ex-boyfriend. These are totally regular things!

We'll meet Morgan in the second of two episodes airing this Thursday as Matt and Colleen compete against another rich, swanky couple for Morgan's approval to adopt her baby.