Quiet Romance, Quality Dad Time and Getting Healthy at Last: How the Tiger Woods Comeback Finally Happened

When Tiger Woods won the U.S. Open in 2008, he limped off the course.

When he won the Masters on Sunday, he leaped with joy.

It was officially a bum knee that first pushed the golf star into a prolonged hiatus over a decade ago, but in hindsight, he was also stumbling under the weight of his entire life—which would come crashing down around him after Thanksgiving in 2009.

But the Tiger Woods who disappointed countless fans with his very non-role-model-worthy behavior, sent the sports pundits into overdrive and then had so many injuries most people were convinced that he'd never be great again, let alone the greatest, was nowhere to be seen this weekend. The last traces of that beast have officially been vanquished.

This green jacket, his fifth, is easily his most precious, rivaled perhaps only by the first one he won 22 years ago.

"What a fantastic life comeback for a really great guy!'' President Donald Trump, who's golfed with Woods on numerous occasions and will be awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, tweeted in response to the thrilling moment. Another golf buddy, former President Barack Obama, also weighed in: "To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit and determination.''

Indeed, while the bright-red Sunday shirt has remained the same, the man wearing it has changed.