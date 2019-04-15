Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez's Manicurist Tom Bachik Breaks Down Top Spring Nail Trends

It's time to put those winter sweaters into hibernation and celebrate the return of spring. Let's start with our nails because nail art is having a serious moment in 2019 and we need to know more!

We enlisted celebrity manicurist, Tom Bachik, to help us break down the top nail trends for this season. Bachik works with Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Victoria Beckham and tons more celebrities whose nails always look fresh and chic.

"With my clients, and especially when we're creating nail designs or any type of art, I want it to feel like their personality. Their fashion preference shows off who they are, because that's what nail art is, it's a way to show off who you are. It's your personality and your style," Bachik shared with E! News.

Let's start our spring style off on the right hand, err, foot with these top nail trends.

A Little Bit of Length

Typically, the spring is a popular time for a shorter nail but not this year.

"A lot of my clients, even though it's spring, they're wanting longer nails," Bachik explained. "Everyone's wanting a little bit of length to their nail and not major, they're not looking for stiletto's or anything. I do a service which is a full coverage tip that can be put on or taken off."

The full coverage tip is great for scaling back your length after a big event, which Bachik and JLo took full advantage of when filming her "Medicine" music video according to Bachik, "Jennifer always loves a little bit of length and we'll even exaggerate that for music videos. We did six different looks for Medicine. That was a lot of fun over two days!"