Kate Middleton Is Mom Goals After Giving Princess Charlotte a Piggyback Ride During Family Outing

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 3:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte

BACKGRID

It seems like Kate Middleton and Prince William are enjoying some quality family time before the royal tree grows a bit bigger.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spending time with William's cousin, Zara Tindall, and her family.

The group soaked up the sun and appeared to have fun while outdoors. So much so, Kate gave her 3-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, a piggyback ride while Mike Tindall carried Prince George on his shoulders (with a toy sword in his hand, no less!). The Duke of Cambridge carried his goddaughter, Mia Tindall, on his shoulders as well.

 Furthermore, Mike and Zara's 9-month-old, Lena Tindall, was in attendance. Missing from the family outing? Prince Louis, who will turn 1-years-old this month.

The family spent time at the Burnham horse trials in Norfolk, which isn't far from Prince William and Kate's country home in Anmer Hall. They've been hanging out there during the Easter holidays.

Read

Two Roads to a Royal Birth: Why Meghan Markle's Baby Plans Are Not a Reflection on Kate Middleton's

The kid royals not only enjoyed some piggyback rides, but they visited the horse trails as well.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Dior Dress, Morocco Visit

Yui Mok/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It seems the next time we'll see all of the family gathered around is when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcome their baby.

However, not many details are known about Meghan's pregnancy, like her due date, birth plans, etc. In fact, Buckingham Palace stated the family is asking for privacy at this time.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby," the palace stated.

"Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

We will all be anxiously awaiting the royal baby's arrival!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Princess Charlotte , Royals , Prince William

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kane Brown, Katelyn Jae, ACM

Kane Brown and His Wife Katelyn Jae Are Expecting Their First Child

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez's Manicurist Tom Bachik Breaks Down Top Spring Nail Trends

Notre Dame Cathedral fire

Camila Cabello, Anne Hathaway and More Stars React to Notre Dame Fire

Lori Loughlin, Boston, Court

Why Lori Loughlin Pleaded Not Guilty in College Admissions Scandal: "She Plans to Fight"

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Pregnant, Baby Bump, 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Party

How Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Came Together for True's ''Drama Free'' Birthday Party

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin Makes History With Posthumous Pulitzer Prize

No Good Nick, Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart Explains Her "Really Unique" New Show and Gives Clarissa Explains It All Reboot Update

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.