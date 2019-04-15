Kate Middleton Is Mom Goals After Giving Princess Charlotte a Piggyback Ride During Family Outing

It seems like Kate Middleton and Prince William are enjoying some quality family time before the royal tree grows a bit bigger.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spending time with William's cousin, Zara Tindall, and her family.

The group soaked up the sun and appeared to have fun while outdoors. So much so, Kate gave her 3-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, a piggyback ride while Mike Tindall carried Prince George on his shoulders (with a toy sword in his hand, no less!). The Duke of Cambridge carried his goddaughter, Mia Tindall, on his shoulders as well.

Furthermore, Mike and Zara's 9-month-old, Lena Tindall, was in attendance. Missing from the family outing? Prince Louis, who will turn 1-years-old this month.

The family spent time at the Burnham horse trials in Norfolk, which isn't far from Prince William and Kate's country home in Anmer Hall. They've been hanging out there during the Easter holidays.