Zac Efron's Surprise Surgery, On-Set Crushes and Face-Licking: 17 Secrets About 17 Again

Get ready, Zac, because we're taking it way back.

After becoming a pop culture sensation thanks to his turn as Troy Bolton in High School Musical, 17 Again proved to be the first real test of Zac Efron's leading man potential on the big screen back in 2009. Spoiler alert: It was a hit, debuting at No. 1 before going on to make almost $140 million, officially cementing Efron's star power without the Wildcats jersey on.

In the comedy, Efron plays the younger version of Matthew Perry's Mike O'Donnell, whose life is falling apart at the age of 37. When he makes a wish to go back to high school and try to relive his glory days, the Friends star transforms into the Hairspray hunk. Shenanigans, laughs and life lessons ensue.