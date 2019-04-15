How Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Came Together for True's ''Drama Free'' Birthday Party

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 2:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tristan Thompson, True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are putting their differences aside for the sake of their daughter, True Thompson.

It has been some time since the reality star and basketball player called it quits on their tumultuous relationship, but they remain committed as ever to co-parenting their 1-year-old. And True's birthday celebration on Sunday certainly proved that the parents are more than capable of coming together for the sake of their daughter.

"Khloe was very happy that Tristan showed up," a source tells E! News. "The day was a success and drama free."

Another source acknowledges that the party was a "difficult place for Tristan to walk into," so the fact that the basketball player came made Khloe "very happy for True."

However, the Good American designer deserves a fair bit of credit for creating a welcoming environment for her ex. The second insider reveals, "She asked everyone to not make it uncomfortable for Tristan and to just focus on True and this beautiful celebration."

Photos

True Thompson's 1st Birthday Party

"Khloe has had to make many sacrifices for True and she will continue to. She knew Tristan had to be there for True's first birthday and it would mean coming together with her family. She wanted to make sure there was no drama," the second source adds. "She made that clear to her family."

And it appears that her family was more than willing to oblige. The first insider explains, "Everyone brushed their issues under the rug and put on a good face for True."

While Khloe and her family were "civil" with her ex, the second source says, "Khloe and Tristan didn't talk much... They hung out separately for most of the party." 

Luckily, according to the first source, Khloe "allowed him to bring a few friends so he didn't feel out of place." Between spending time socializing with friends and doting on True, Tristan was "in a great mood and was truly showing effort to be there and be involved," describes the same source.

Overall, the celebration has been deemed a success. The second insider shares, "Khloe and Tristan came together for photos and birthday cake. If there was a big moment they were both in it for True. That is all that Khloe wanted. She wanted to make sure that when True grows up and looks back on this she can see that both of her parents were there for her."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Tristan Thompson , True Thompson , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez's Manicurist Tom Bachik Breaks Down Top Spring Nail Trends

Notre Dame Cathedral fire

Camila Cabello, Anne Hathaway and More Stars React to Notre Dame Fire

Lori Loughlin, Boston, Court

Why Lori Loughlin Pleaded Not Guilty in College Admissions Scandal: "She Plans to Fight"

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin Makes History With Posthumous Pulitzer Prize

No Good Nick, Melissa Joan Hart

Melissa Joan Hart Explains Her "Really Unique" New Show and Gives Clarissa Explains It All Reboot Update

Mac Miller, Ariana Grande

Here's How Ariana Grande Paid Tribute to Mac Miller at Coachella

Richard Madden, ELLE Cover

Richard Madden Says ''There’s No Difference'' Between Filming Sex Scenes With Male and Female Co-Stars

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.