How Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Came Together for True's ''Drama Free'' Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are putting their differences aside for the sake of their daughter, True Thompson.

It has been some time since the reality star and basketball player called it quits on their tumultuous relationship, but they remain committed as ever to co-parenting their 1-year-old. And True's birthday celebration on Sunday certainly proved that the parents are more than capable of coming together for the sake of their daughter.

"Khloe was very happy that Tristan showed up," a source tells E! News. "The day was a success and drama free."

Another source acknowledges that the party was a "difficult place for Tristan to walk into," so the fact that the basketball player came made Khloe "very happy for True."

However, the Good American designer deserves a fair bit of credit for creating a welcoming environment for her ex. The second insider reveals, "She asked everyone to not make it uncomfortable for Tristan and to just focus on True and this beautiful celebration."