Aretha Franklin Makes History With Posthumous Pulitzer Prize

Aretha Franklin is still receiving some much deserved R-E-S-P-E-C-T.

On Monday, the Queen of Soul received the Pulitzer Prize Special Citation honor "for her indelible contribution to American music and culture for more than five decades."

The honor makes her the first individual woman to earn a special citation prize since the honor was first awarded back in 1930.

Today's announcement was revealed at the 2019 Pulitzer Prizes for Arts, Drama and Music.

Back in August 2018, Aretha passed away at the age of 76. The 18-time Grammy winner was surrounded by family and loved ones when she died at her home in Detroit.