Here's How Ariana Grande Paid Tribute to Mac Miller at Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG
by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 1:42 PM
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG
Ariana Grande kept Mac Miller close to her heart as she prepared to take the stage at Coachella 2019.
In photos taken backstage at the music and arts festival, the pop star was seen wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey, a subtle but heartfelt reminder of the late rapper's beloved hometown football team.
It was only last year that Grande and Miller attended Coachella together, which also marked one of their final public outings as a couple before their May 2018 split. Following the singer's surprise appearance during DJ Kygo's set, Miller would tweet, "Very proud of this girl right here. Welcome back. We missed you." Last September, Miller died from a drug overdose.
Ariana, 25, hasn't shied away from sharing her grieving journey with fans, often memorializing special anniversaries on social media and including his catalogue of music on her Sweetener Tour. That said, it's no surprise the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer wanted to bring a piece of her former love along for such a major career milestone.
Ariana reflected on what it meant to bring *NSYNC back together again during her Coachella set, calling JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick the "nicest human beings possible."
"It can go either way when you meet your childhood heroes and no one has ever been kinder or cooler or sillier or more lovely to be around. ever!" she gushed on Instagram. "Also how the f--k do y'all still sound and dance exactly like you did when my mom and i followed you around on tour when i was 5? thank you thank you thank you for your time and energy and i love you so much forever."
For even more highlights from #Arichella, check out our photo gallery below:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG
As if guest appearances, choreography, a dazzling set and tons of hits weren't enough, the star also changed several times, giving fans a fashion show to boot.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG
The songstress came to deliver the show her fans wanted to see—and that meant singing all of their favorite songs. From "Love Me Harder" to "Thank U, Next," the star left no top track out of the set.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG
The star certainly had her dancing shoes on as she tore up the stage with plenty of impressive choreography.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG
Grande proved she could be the fifth member of *NSYNC when the former boy band members JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick joined her on stage for a rendition of their signature hit, "Tearin' Up My Heart." Needless to say, Grande and the group were totally in sync.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG
Mo money, mo problems? Well, there weren't any problems when Grande had surprise guests Mase and Sean "Diddy" Combs take the stage with her to perform the iconic '90s hit.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG
During the set, Grande's gal pal and frequent collaborator Nicki Minaj joined her on stage for a performance of their sexy 2016 hit, "Side to Side."
Article continues below
Grande will return to Coachella next weekend for the second round of festivities.
Melissa Joan Hart Explains Her "Really Unique" New Show and Gives Clarissa Explains It All Reboot Update
Richard Madden Says ''There’s No Difference'' Between Filming Sex Scenes With Male and Female Co-Stars
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?