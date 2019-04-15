Where In the World Is The Bachelorette? Hannah Brown Travels the World in Behind-the-Scenes Pics

Twitter/Mike Fleiss
by Lauren Piester | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 1:06 PM
Hannah Brown's literal journey as The Bachelorette is very much underway.
It appears the mansion has long been left behind and Hannah and her men are now exploring the world on their quest for love. Show creator Mike Fleiss recently tweeted a pic of the star in a field of tulips and asked, "Where is #TheBachelorette now???"
He wondered the same about a pic of Hannah on a balcony overlooking what appears to be a European city, wearing a scarf and an extremely heavy-looking pair of gloves and looking cold enough to make us feel cold. Hopefully that tulip field pic was taken somewhere much warmer, because otherwise that sleeveless dress is just rude.
So far, we don't know exactly where in the world Hannah has been, but Fleiss has posted plenty of pictures of Hannah smiling in various cold-looking locations with beautiful scenery behind her, and we're just imagining that there are going to be a lot of hot tub opportunities this season of The Bachelorette.
The first promo for the season made it clear that the Hannah we're about to get to know is very different from the beauty queen/beast we've seen so far, and while we'll have to wait to find out exactly what that means, we don't have to wait to meet the guys who will be competing for her heart.
ABC released the names and pictures of all the contestants a whole lot earlier than usual, giving us all ample time for social media stalking. You can find all of the guys and everything we know about them right here.
For a little behind the scenes look at Hannah's time on the show so far, scroll down!
Twitter/Mike Fleiss
After weeks of bundling up, it was apparently finally warm enough for this gorgeous sleeveless number that we're currently googling.
Twitter/Mike Fleiss
By the looks of those gloves, it's coooold wherever Hannah was on April 12.
Twitter/Mike Fleiss
This show is really good at finding fields of flowers that haven't been ruined by Instagram influencers.
Twitter/Mike Fleiss
Cold and grey weather is no excuse not to bring some fun to your winter attire.
Twitter/Mike Fleiss
That was Mike Fleiss' caption on this pic of Hannah all bundled up in the rain, looking less than thrilled.
Twitter/Mike Fleiss
Then the rain let up and the smile returned.
Mike Fleiss/Twitter
Hannah B. shoots, and she scores during this group date with members of the Bolton Celtics.
Mike Fleiss/Twitter
The reality TV star bundles up for an adventure with her suitors on the east coast.
Mike Fleiss/Twitter
We can't wait to see the many on-trend ensembles she rocks throughout her season.
"So far it's all smiles," host Chris Harrison teases of Hannah's experience on The Bachelorette.
No first night jitters here! Hannah prepares to meet the 32 men vying for her attention.
The proud University of Alabama alum takes flight early on in her journey to find love.
The 24-year-old flashes her signature smile for cameras.
Hannah bonds with her lucky suitors on their first group date of the season.
There's no denying sparks are flying between Hannah B. and her guys!
Something tells us the reality TV star is well on her way to an engagement.
The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 13 on ABC.
