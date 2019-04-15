Sterling K. Brown Is Taking a Break From Making You Cry and Joining The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Sterling K. Brown is taking a trip through time and joining the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Brown, who currently stars as Randall Pearson on NBC's This Is Us, posted a video announcing his new gig.

"I'm eastward bound, going to do a little TV show. Maybe you've heard of it? The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. [Executive producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino] were kind enough to write a little something for your boy and I said yes," Brown says in the video posted on his Twitter. "So, stay tuned. I'm getting together with Midge and it's going to be awesome."

Sounds like Brown might be adding another Emmy to his collection.