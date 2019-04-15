Sterling K. Brown Is Taking a Break From Making You Cry and Joining The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 10:44 AM

This Is Us

NBC

Sterling K. Brown is taking a trip through time and joining the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Brown, who currently stars as Randall Pearson on NBC's This Is Us, posted a video announcing his new gig.

"I'm eastward bound, going to do a little TV show. Maybe you've heard of it? The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. [Executive producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino] were kind enough to write a little something for your boy and I said yes," Brown says in the video posted on his Twitter. "So, stay tuned. I'm getting together with Midge and it's going to be awesome."

Sounds like Brown might be adding another Emmy to his collection.

As for "getting together with Midge," we have questions. Is he just joining the show about Midge Maisel or is he, you know, getting together with Rachel Brosnahan's character in a romantic sense? Zachary Levi previously guest starred as a love interest for Midge Maisel.

Brown is mostly known for his drama work, he won Emmys for This Is Us and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. However, he was nominated for an Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for his appearance in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an Emmys favorite, the Amazon series won eight Emmys in 2018. Jane Lynch was previously nominated for an Emmy for her guest appearance.

Brown's other TV credits include Army Wives, Person of Interest, Supernatural and Third Watch. This Is Us is currently on production hiatus.

No premiere date for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season three has been announced, but the first two seasons premiered toward the end of the year.

Seasons one and two are now streaming on Amazon Prime.

