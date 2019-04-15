Madonna Announces New Album: All the Details on Madame X

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 10:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Madonna

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Madonna is starting your week off with a big announcement.

The 60-year-old singer took to social media on Monday to announce her brand-new album Madame X. 

Fans had a feeling new music was on the way after Madonna posted a few cryptic clues on social media, including several shots that comprised a giant "X."

While the seven-time Grammy winner kept most of the details about the new music under wraps, she did share a few hints with her fans. Here's a breakdown of everything we know so far. 

Who is Madame X? Earlier this week, Madonna posted a description of the mysterious figure on social media.

"Madame X is a secret agent traveling around the world. Changing identities. Fighting for freedom. Bringing the light to dark places. She is a cha cha instructor. A professor. A head of state. A housekeeper. An equestrian. A prisoner. A student. A teacher. A nun. A cabaret singer. A saint. A prostitute," she wrote.

Photos

Madonna's 60 Most Iconic Looks

The music icon also posted a video about the mysterious figure.

What kind of songs will she sing? While the complete track list has yet to be revealed, Madonna did drop the name of one new single—"Medellin."

Will there be any collaborations? You bet! The "Vogue" singer is teaming up with Maluma for "Medellin."

When will the new music be released? Madonna's fans won't have to wait long to hear the new music. According to her social media accounts, the new single will be released April 17. So mark your calendars!

How long has it been since her last album release? This marks the first album Madonna has released since Rebel Heart, which she dropped in 2015.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Madonna , Top Stories , Apple News , Music

Trending Stories

Latest News
Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones' Kit Harington Feared the Worst When His Testicle Got Stuck During Key Scene

Did "Game of Thrones" Shade Ed Sheeran?

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Game of Thrones

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Just Won for Best Game of Thrones Costume

Jennifer Garner, Victor Garber, Ron Rifkin, Alias reunion

Jennifer Garner Reunites With Alias Costars and "Forever Playmates" on Instagram

Bebe Rexha, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis in Candid Message to Fans

This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown Is Taking a Break From Making You Cry and Joining The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kim Kardashian

Here's How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing to Become a Lawyer

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.