Lori Loughlin Pleads Not Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin has entered her plea.

A month after she was arrested and released on $1 million bond in alleged connection with a massive college entrance exam schedule, the actress pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The money laundering charge emerged in a second superseding indictment last week. "Sixteen parents involved in the college admissions scandal were charged today in Boston in a second superseding indictment with conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering in connection with a scheme to use bribery to cheat on college entrance exams and to facilitate their children's admission to selective colleges and universities as purported athletic recruits," a Department of Justice press release from the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts announced on Tuesday.

Loughlin's longtime husband, Mossimo Giannulli, has also pleaded not guilty to the charges. Both waived their right to appear in court for arraignment and their pleas were filed on Monday.