Inside Game of Thrones' Big Jon Snow Moment (And Why He Can't Handle the Truth)

Jon Snow can't handle the truth.

In the Game of Thrones season eight premiere—SPOILER ALERT—Jon Snow (Kit Harington) learns the truth about his parents—and his relationship to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Again, this is a spoiler warning.

Yep, Jon Snow's new lady is his aunt.

"The fact that Jon's real parents were who Jon's real parents were is not news to us at this point, but what we don't know is the way that Jon is going to take this," Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss said in the video below. "How's the explosion going to look?"

When Sam (John Bradley) told him the truth, Jon wasn't quite receptive.