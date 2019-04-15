Cardi B Packs on the PDA With Offset During Surprise Revolve Festival Performance

BFA
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 8:00 AM
BFA
Cardi Bis here, okurrr!
The superstar rapper seems to pop up everywhere fans turn—and that was true once again on Sunday when the Grammy winner surprised an audience with her presence.
Shocking 3,000 fans, the 26-year-old celeb took the stage with her famous man, Offset, for the final song of his REVOLVEfestival set this weekend.
As the two shared the stage, there was no denying their chemistry as the couple finished with a kiss. According to a source, the pair was seen holding hands as they disappeared into a casita at the top of the festival grounds.
As fans well know, the husband and wife hit a rough patch late last year when Cardi revealed they had split following the Migos star's infidelity. By the end of January, however, Cardi had confirmed they were "working things out" and have been seemingly together ever since. They are parents to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, who will turn 1 in July.
Getty
The "Bodak Yellow" star was full of surprises this weekend not only on Sunday, but also on Friday night when she popped up during DJ Snake's Coachella set to perform "Taki Taki" live with none other than Selena Gomez, who made a surprise grand return to the stage after nearly a year out of the spotlight. To top things off, it also marked her first-ever Coachella performance.
Needless to say, this year's Coachella is keeping us on our toes—and we can't wait to see what surprises are in store for next weekend.
