Inside Dancing With the Stars' Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson's Wedding

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 14, 2019 10:11 AM

Following in his Maksim Chmerkovsky's footsteps, his brother and fellow Dancing With the Star pro Val Chmerkovskiy married his co-star.

Val, 33, tied the knot with fellow dancer Jenna Johnson, 25, on Saturday in front of family and friends, including Maks and his wife and fellow cast member Peta Murgatroyd. The wedding took place at the Terranea Resort in the upscale Southern California coastal community of Rancho Palos Verdes. The two exchanged vows underneath a chuppah decorated with Tibet roses, ranunculus, astilbe, lisianthus, garden roses and peonies all in whites and ivories, People reported.

The bride wore a long-sleeved Vera Wang bridal gown with mermaid skirt, a crystal headpiece and a long veil. The groom wore a custom-made black velvet Brooks Brothers tux.

"Val and Jenna saw each other before the ceremony and took photos," an eyewitness told E! News. "They were surrounded by family members and posed for several pictures with Maks and Peta as well as their parents. The ceremony started after 5 p.m. and lasted about 20 minutes. They read their own vows and it was a beautiful setting with a light breeze and lots of sunshine." 

Olympic ice skater Adam Rippon, who won season 26 of Dancing With the Stars with Jenna last year, served as her bridesman. Cast member Lindsay Arnold, friend Lani, and So You Think You Can Dance pro Gabby Diaz were bridesmaids and Jenna's sisters Stacy Johnson Bills and Jill Zenger were her maids of honor, People reported.

Maks served as Val's best man, and friends Nicole Volynets, Ted Volynets, Igor Drobyazko, Alex Samusevich, and Eugene Livshits were part of his wedding party, the outlet said.

Other guests included fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev and his former dance partner-turned-romantic partner Nikki Bella, fellow cast members Hayley Erbert, Witney Carson, Cheryl BurkeMark BallasEmma Slater, and Sasha Farber, plus former contestants Alfonso RibeiroCandace Cameron Bure, Normani, and Joe Amabile—who was joined by girlfriend Kendall Long, and Laurie Hernandez, who won season 23 of the show with Val in 2016.

"After they were married, everyone cheered and the song 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered,' was played," the eyewitness said. "They walked off holding hands and kissing. Then they stopped to look at their wedding rings in complete awe. They were showing the rings to each other on their fingers and they couldn't contain their excitement."

The reception was held in a ballroom with hundreds of white flowers hanging from the ceiling, and a  dance floor had a gold monogram, and the bride and groom danced to "La Vie en Rose" for their first dance, the eyewitness said. Jenna changed into another white dress from Klenfeld for the event, according to People.

"A live band performed during dinner and was followed by a DJ," the eyewitness continued. "It was a great party with a lot of dancing. Everyone was on the dance floor having a blast."

Val and Jenna got engaged in Italy in June 2018, two years after they first sparked romance rumors.

