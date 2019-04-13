Teresa Palmer Gives Birth to Baby No. 3—Find Out Her Beautiful Name

Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber have some happy news to share!

Palmer shared on social media on Saturday that she gave birth to her baby girl Poet Lake Palmer on Friday, April 12.

"Our beautiful little girl Poet Lake Palmer arrived Friday night on April 12th," she captioned a photo of herself holding her new baby. "She is pure magic, we feel like we are in a dream."

Many of Palmers friends and loved ones congratulated her in the comments section. Miranda Kerr who is pregnant with her third child and second with husband Evan Spiegel, wrote, "Congratulations beautiful."

The Vampire Diaries' Arielle Kebbell added, "Omg I've been thinking about u non stop! Felt her so much. So happy for you and your family congrats!!!!"

Michelle Monaghan wrote, "Bless all of you!!!!"

The parents shared the happy news in October that she and Webber were expecting baby no. 3 and that they were having a girl.

Just one day after sharing that news, the Hacksaw Ridge actress posted a photo on Instagram that showed her silhouette holding her baby bump with the sunset on the beach in the background.

"Thank you for all the beautiful messages we are overjoyed but mostly very grateful," she wrote.

Palmer and Webber welcomed their second child together, Forest Sage Palmer, on December 12, 2016. They are also parents to 5-year-old Bodhi Rain Palmer in February 2014. Webber also has a son from a previous relationship.

The happy parents got engaged in August 2013 and tied the knot in December of that year.

Congratulations on the beautiful baby girl!

