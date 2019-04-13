John Legend Fulfills His Goal of Becoming a "DILF of Disneyland" While Celebrating Luna's Birthday

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their two kids Luna Stephens and Miles Stephens have a lot to celebrate this weekend.

For starters, Luna turns 3 on Sunday and the family is celebrating her big day with a weekend getaway to the Happiest Place on Earth: Disneyland. On Friday, Legend posted a picture of Luna on his shoulder with Teigen smiling behind them. As it turns out, the parents were harboring a bit of a secret from their oldest kid.

"Luna had a Disneyland birthday today!" the "All Of Me" singer wrote.

He added in parentheses, "As far as she knows, her birthday is today. Don't tell her it's sunday please. Daddy has to work on Sunday. Thank you." Fellow celebrities including Jessica Alba and Brooklyn Decker sent their well wishes to the birthday girl.

However, it turns out that Legend seemed to have some ulterior motives during their stroll through Main Street, Frontier Land, Tomorrow Land and so on.

Despite having already won an EGOT, Legend had one victory out of his grasp until today: officially being a "DILF of Disneyland."