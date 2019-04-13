Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Romantic Bali Getaway

Kim Kardashian has returned to Bali for some R&R, this time with husband Kanye West in tow.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had gone on a 38th birthday vacation to the Indonesian island with sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and their kids, as well as Kourtney's ex Scott Disick, last October.

Kim posted on her Instagram Story a slew of photos and videos from her and Kanye's trip. During their getaway, they watched locals performing traditional dances and also checked out the local wildlife, including at an animal sanctuary, where they fed elephants. It is unclear if they brought along their kids North West, 5, Saint West, 3, and Chicago West, 1.