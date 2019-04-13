Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Romantic Bali Getaway

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 13, 2019 1:55 PM
Kim Kardashian has returned to Bali for some R&R, this time with husband Kanye West in tow.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had gone on a 38th birthday vacation to the Indonesian island with sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and their kids, as well as Kourtney's ex Scott Disick, last October.
Kim posted on her Instagram Story a slew of photos and videos from her and Kanye's trip. During their getaway, they watched locals performing traditional dances and also checked out the local wildlife, including at an animal sanctuary, where they fed elephants. It is unclear if they brought along their kids North West, 5, Saint West, 3, and Chicago West, 1.
Kim also posted videos from their luxury resort.
Kim and Kanye's trip to Bali comes soon before the two are set to welcome their fourth child, a baby boy, via surrogate and a week before the rapper is set to bring his Sunday Service to the 2019 Coachella festival on Easter Sunday.
Their visit also comes before footage from Kim's 2018 Bali family vacation will air on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
April 13, 2019
"Had to come back to Bali right before our KUWTK Bali episode airs," Kim wrote.
Had to come back to Bali before our episode of KUWTK in Bali pic.twitter.com/b6yvg4qBwK— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2019
