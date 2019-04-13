Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Are Officially Single Again

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are legally single again, but are not yet officially divorced.

In September 2016, the 43-year-old actress filed papers to end her and the 55-year-old fellow Oscar winner's two-year marriage.

E! News has confirmed that on Friday, a Los Angeles judge issued a bifurcated judgment, which allows Jolie and Pitt to go back to being legally single before finalizing a divorce settlement and permanent custody agreement. The news was first reported by The Blast. Jolie and Pitt have not commented.

After the divorce filing, Jolie and Pitt, who were involved romantically for more than a decade, engaged in a custody battle over their six kids—Maddox, 17; Pax, 15; Zahara, 14; Shiloh, 12; and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, and reached a temporary custody agreement late last year.